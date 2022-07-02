Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

