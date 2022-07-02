State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 725 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.47 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

