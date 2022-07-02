State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.64 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

