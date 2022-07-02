State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 870 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

GNL opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

