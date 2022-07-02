State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,645 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after acquiring an additional 607,530 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 85,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

