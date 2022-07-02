AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

