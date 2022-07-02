Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) versus CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Head-To-Head Analysis

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVB Financial and Iowa First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $468.02 million 7.58 $212.52 million $1.41 17.84 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 16.22

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CVB Financial pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 40.95% 9.20% 1.19% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CVB Financial and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Iowa First Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.