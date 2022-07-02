Unity Software (NYSE:U) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Financial Review

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for My Size and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unity Software 1 4 10 0 2.60

My Size currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 836.33%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $95.79, suggesting a potential upside of 155.16%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Unity Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares My Size and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $130,000.00 41.70 -$10.52 million N/A N/A Unity Software $1.11 billion 10.01 -$532.61 million ($2.10) -17.88

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -2,214.76% -159.66% -124.44% Unity Software -50.40% -20.50% -11.78%

Risk and Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Unity Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Software beats My Size on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size (Get Rating)

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

