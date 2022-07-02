Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

