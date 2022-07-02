Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 316,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 270,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

