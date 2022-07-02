Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average is $290.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

