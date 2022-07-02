Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

