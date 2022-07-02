Canaccord Genuity Group Increases AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $90.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

