StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.36 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. AutoWeb makes up about 8.8% of Kokino LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kokino LLC owned 7.23% of AutoWeb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.