Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Cowen

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.62.

AXSM stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

