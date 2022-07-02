Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 137.5% in June

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ESP stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.23. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

