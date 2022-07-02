SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Up 139.4% in June

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SeqLL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SQL opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

SeqLL ( NASDAQ:SQL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.