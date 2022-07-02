Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $79.87 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

