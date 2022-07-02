Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $787,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $570,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.