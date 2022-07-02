Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 137.3% in June

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.18 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.