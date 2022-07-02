Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 137.3% in June

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.18 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 110.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

