Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.45. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group ( NASDAQ:NISN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

