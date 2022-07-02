GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHOT opened at $0.01 on Friday. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About GrowLife (Get Rating)
