Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the May 31st total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $9.46 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.