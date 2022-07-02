Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the May 31st total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $9.46 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

