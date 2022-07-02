Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

