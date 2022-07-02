AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AFC Gamma and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90% Innovative Industrial Properties 54.43% 7.91% 5.87%

Risk and Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AFC Gamma pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 144.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. AFC Gamma is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $239.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.51%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.14 $21.00 million $1.76 8.93 Innovative Industrial Properties $204.55 million 15.31 $113.99 million $4.83 23.18

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats AFC Gamma on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

