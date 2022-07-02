Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FURCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.06) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.