Analysts Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Target Price at $35.30

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

ELMUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.64) to €18.60 ($19.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

