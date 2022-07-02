Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$44.28

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWEL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$35.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$32.02 and a 12-month high of C$41.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

