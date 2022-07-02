Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $489.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $489.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

