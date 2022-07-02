NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$15.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.