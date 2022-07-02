Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $37.75

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.