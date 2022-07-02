Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Chegg by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.