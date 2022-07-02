Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $75.75

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,454 shares of company stock worth $603,037. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -289.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

