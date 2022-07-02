Analysts Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $58.60

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SPR opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

