Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $8.40

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

