Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $98.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.