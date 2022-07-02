Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

