Wells Fargo & Company Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $39.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

