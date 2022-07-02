Bank of America Upgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to “Buy”

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bunge by 298.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after buying an additional 351,741 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 51.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after buying an additional 116,197 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 229.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

