Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke KPN’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

