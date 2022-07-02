Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Shares of MIGI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at $1,175,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.