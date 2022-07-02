Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Shares of MIGI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
