Brokers Set Expectations for Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Enerpac Tool Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE EPAC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 141.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $280,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

