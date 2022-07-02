FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted by Analyst

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.47) to GBX 8,000 ($98.15) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($114.10) to GBX 8,600 ($105.51) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,700.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

