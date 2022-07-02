FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hugo Boss in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hugo Boss’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BOSSY stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

