Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$5.30

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.14% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

