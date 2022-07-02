TD Securities Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$150.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$140.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH opened at C$93.29 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.98.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.4500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 84.52%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.