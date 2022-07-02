TD Securities Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$55.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.43.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$34.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

