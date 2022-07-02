Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,630,867 shares in the company, valued at C$23,993,507.04. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,987,649.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $558,158.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.