Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$61.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.65.

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.94. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

