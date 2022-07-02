Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at C$28,030,878.26. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,987,649.18. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,600 shares of company stock worth $558,158 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

